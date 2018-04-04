INFORMATION ON [24]7.AI CYBER INCIDENT

Overview

Last week, on March 28, Delta was notified by [24]7.aiopens in a new window, a company that provides online chat services for Delta and many other companies, that [24]7.ai had been involved in a cyber incident. It is our understanding that the incident occurred at [24]7.ai from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, 2017 and that during this time certain customer payment information for [24]7.ai clients, including Delta, may have been accessed – no other customer personal information, such as passport, government ID, security or SkyMiles information was impacted.

Upon being notified of [24]7.ai’s incident last week, Delta immediately began working with [24]7.ai to understand any potential impact the incident had on Delta customers, delta.com, or any Delta computer system. We also engaged federal law enforcement and forensic teams, and have confirmed that the incident was resolved by [24]7.ai last October. At this point, even though only a small subset of our customers would have been exposed, we cannot say definitively whether any of our customers’ information was actually accessed or subsequently compromised.

We appreciate and understand that this information is concerning to our customers. The security and confidentiality of our customers’ information is of critical importance to us and a responsibility we take extremely seriously. We will be updating http://www.delta.com/response regularly to address customer questions and concerns. We will also be directly contacting customers who may have been impacted by the [24]7.ai cyber incident. In the event any of our customers’ payment cards were used fraudulently as a result of the [24]7.ai cyber incident, we will ensure our customers are not responsible for that activity.